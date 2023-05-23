Kutubuddin Ahmed recognised as a CIP for 2021

Kutubuddin Ahmed recognised as a CIP for 2021

Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder of Envoy Textiles Limited & Sheltech Group, has been honoured with the title of Commercially Important Person (CIP) in the large-scale industries (manufacturing) category for the year 2021. 

This is a marvellous testament to his unwavering dedication in the world of business, reads a press release.

Kutubuddin is the founder of two of the largest conglomerates of the country – Envoy Legacy and Sheltech Group. He is a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi manufacturing industry, and his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has significantly impacted the sector, earning him the prestigious CIP status since 1991. 

Under his leadership both the conglomerates have been successfully operating for the past 37 years with impeccable market goodwill. 

Kutubuddin Ahmed is respected among the global business community for his visionary leadership and strong principles. 

As a result, he was elected the president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) and later the president of Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce Industries (MCCI), Dhaka. BGMEA and MCCI are the two most influential trade bodies in Bangladesh.

