Bangladesh Krishi Bank holds business review meeting 

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held a business review meeting with the general managers of all divisions, at the bank's board room on 11 January.

The chairman of the bank Md Nasiruzzaman addressed the meeting as chief guest while the managing director of the bank Md Abdul Jabber presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The managing director put special emphasis on loan disbursement, loan recovery, deposit collection as well as gave directions to achieve all the targets of the FY 2022-23 to make all the branches profitable.

The deputy managing directors of the bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, Salma Banu and General manager (admin) Md Zainal Abedin were also present on the occasion.

