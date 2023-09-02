Shari`ah-based Standard Bank introduces four new deposit products

Shari'ah-based Standard Bank has launched four new deposit schemes to meet the growing customer demand and expand its range of services.

The four deposit products are operated in complete compliance with Islami Shari`ah Principles, titled Nobabi- Mudaraba Millionaire Plus, Ameer- Mudaraba Kotipoti Plus, Sohojei Digun- Mudaraba Double Scheme & Uparjon- Mudaraba Monthly Income.

The new deposit products were unveiled in a simple ceremony organized at the bank's head office on 30 August, reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank attended the event as chief guest.

Among others, Mohammad Mohon Miah, deputy managing director & head of IRM; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO; Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting company secretary and other high officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.