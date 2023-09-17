Standard Bank holds divisional business review meeting in Chattogram

Shari'ah-based Standard Bank Limited organised its Chattogram Divisional Business Review Meeting on 14 September at the conference room of World Trade Center, Agrabad in the city.

The head of 24 selected branches and officials of Chattogram regional office participated in the meeting, reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as chief guest.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO and Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, CFO & acting company secretary were present in the meeting.

Chief guest Md Habibur Rahman discussed about business condition and gave directions to achieve the target of 2023.

He urged all to follow all the Islamic banking principles, improve customer services, increase SME investment and thus develop resources through intensive supervision as employee of a Shari`ah-based bank.

