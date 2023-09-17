Standard Bank holds divisional business review meeting in Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
17 September, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:07 pm

Related News

Standard Bank holds divisional business review meeting in Chattogram

Press Release
17 September, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 08:07 pm

Shari'ah-based Standard Bank Limited organised its Chattogram Divisional Business Review Meeting on 14 September at the conference room of World Trade Center, Agrabad in the city.

The head of 24 selected branches and officials of Chattogram regional office participated in the meeting, reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as chief guest. 

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO and Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, CFO & acting company secretary were present in the meeting. 

Chief guest Md Habibur Rahman discussed about business condition and gave directions to achieve the target of 2023. 

He urged all to follow all the Islamic banking principles, improve customer services, increase SME investment and thus develop resources through intensive supervision as employee of a Shari`ah-based bank.
 

Standard Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

49m | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

5h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

4h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

7h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

9h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World