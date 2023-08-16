Standard Bank holds discussion and doa mahfil on National Mourning Day

Standard Bank Limited organised a discussion and doa mahfil on the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation and Greatest Bangali of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

The programme was arranged to seek forgiveness of the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all martyrs on 15 August, reads a press release.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank and former president of FBCCI attended the doa mahfil as the chief guest. Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO; Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director; Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director; Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and COO; Haider Nurun Naher, SEVP and regional manager of Khulna region and Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting company secretary and heads of all branches and head office's departments participated in the discussion and doa mahfil held on a virtual platform.

At the beginning of the doa mahfil, the chairman of the bank, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed commemorated Bangabandhu and prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs of 15 August. Mufti Md Amir Hamza Siraz conducted the prayers on the occasion.

