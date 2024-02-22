Shariah based Standard Bank organises virtual training on ‘sustainable finance’

Standard Bank Learning Center organised a virtual training on 'Sustainable Finance' on 22 February.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest, reads a press release.

Investment in-charges of all branches of the bank participated in the programme virtually.

Among others Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director & head of IRM; Haider Nurun Naher, SEVP & regional manager of Khulna; Md Ali Reza, FCMA, CIPA, EVP & CFO, Md Bahar Mahmud EVP, IRM; Masud Hasan, VP & head of HRD and Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & in charge, SBLC were present in the training.

