Shari'ah-based Standard Bank signs MoU with Green Life Hospital

Standard Bank Limited, operating on Shari'ah principles, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Green Life Hospital.

Under this Agreement, debit & investment (credit) cardholders and all employees of Standard Bank along with their dependents will get special discounts on medical tests and hospital cabin & bed rent at Green Life Hospital, reads a press release.

Standard Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Habibur Rahman and Green Life Hospital's Managing Director Md. Mainul Ahasan formalised the MoU — on behalf of their respective organizations at the conference hall of Green Life Hospital, Dhaka on 24 January.

Among others Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & COO; Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA; EVP & CFO, Md Forhad Hossain; EVP & head of LMD of SBL; Md Sorhab Ali, AGM; Ms Nurun Nahar, manager and Md Ikram Hossen, Asst. Manager of Green Life Hospital were present at the ceremony.

