Shakib Al Hasan announces winners of Asian Paints 'Beautiful Homes' campaign

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Paint manufacturer Asian Paints has announced the winners of 'Beautiful Homes 2023,' an initiative to appreciate home décor transformation, inviting participants from all over Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan, T20 captain of Bangladesh Cricket and brand ambassador of Asian Paints Bangladesh, handed over the prizes at an event in Dhaka today.

Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head, Management team of Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, architects and interior designers and the winners of the "Beautiful Home Contest" were present at the event, said a press release.

Also present were the dealers and Safe Ezypainting Service provider Team, who played a key role in transforming the consumers' houses into beautiful homes.

The winner of the Beautiful Homes initiative received an air ticket for Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka. 2nd to 5th place holders received air ticket for Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka. 6th to 10th place holders received air ticket for Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka. The top ten winners also got a chance to have dinner with Shakib Al Hasan, reads the release.

As part of this initiative, Asian Paints transformed the décor of 300+ consumer houses through the expert team of Safe Ezypainting Service, technologically advanced luxury ranges of product, expert colour consultancy and interior design suggestions. This year, from January to March, consumers who availed of this service submitted pictures of their transformed homes with Asian Paints. 10 beautiful homes were selected as winners of the contest by an expert jury of architects. The jury board was led by Tania Tajin Karim, architect partner, TKNRK with a group of interior designers and architects. After a rigorous selection process, the jury of architects chose the top 10 Beautiful Homes for the contest, said the release.

Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head, said, "Asian Paints Bangladesh Ltd. is delighted to honor our customers through 'Beautiful Homes' initiative who have showcased their passion and talent for home decoration. We take great pride in being the painting partner of our consumers in their journey of transforming their living spaces into their dream home. With our market-leading painting solutions, we ensure customer satisfaction every step of the way. This is our ongoing initiative—to inspire and empower individuals to turn their homes into a canvas of beauty and self-expression."

Shakib Al Hasan, brand ambassador of Asian Paints Bangladesh, said, "What I admire most about Asian Paints is that they always give their best to transform their customers houses into beautiful homes with their products and services. They are constantly bringing innovative ideas and services to their customers."

The event ended with musical performances followed by a dinner.

