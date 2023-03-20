Shahjalal Islami Bank disburses agri investments among farmers in Faridpur

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited on 20 March (Monday) disbursed agricultural investment at a subsidised profit rate of 4 percent to the onion and corn farmers of the Faridpur region for the financial year 22-23

This programme was conducted as per the instructions of the Prime Minister and as per the Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy of the Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

The Managing Director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and the Additional Director of Faridpur Agriculture Extension Directorate Md Harun R. Rashid were present as special guests.

The Deputy Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Md Shahjahan Shiraj presided over the program. Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has disbursed an Investment facility of Tk75 lakhs to 50 farmers for increasing production in onion and corn cultivation in the Faridpur region.

The SEVP, Head of Public Relations and Bank Foundation Division of the Bank Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the program. Among others, the Head of SME & Agri Investment Division of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd.

Md Abdur Rahim, the manager of the Bank's Sadarpur Branch, Md Mahmudul Hasan, the manager of Charbhadrasan Branch, KM Anisur Rahman and the manager of Faridpur branch, Monirul Islam delivered speech in the programme.

Moreover, Rahid Sheikh, Md Imtiaz, Md Julhas Sek, Sushil Chandra Mandal (Sunil) and Md Hamidul Munshi expressed views among the farmers. The farmers of the Faridpur area will benefit from the agricultural investment and the investors request more investment in the agricultural sector. Local prominent people were also present in the programme.

In the speech of the Chief guest, AK Azad said, "In every sector of the country has achieved maximum development during the tenure of the current government. The country today has been able to ensure food security by developing the agricultural sector. Production is increasing in every sector of agricultural products. Various natural disasters and instability in the international food market remind us that there is no alternative to increasing investment and production in agriculture to achieve food security in times of crisis."

"We have to produce our own food. We need to ensure our production systems adapt to the changing climate. As Bangladesh is a major agricultural country, if we can increase production as much as possible in this sector, then achieving sustainable development of the country will be much easier. The Hon'ble Prime Minister directed to reach the doorstep of the backward, underprivileged sections of the country and make the banks SME and farmer-friendly. For that purpose, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has continued its operations consistently," he added.

In the speech of the special guest, Mosleh Uddin highlighted the importance of the agricultural sector in ensuring the country's food security. Moreover, he called upon all concerned to play a more active role in the banking sector for proper investment in the agricultural sector. He also mentioned in his speech that it will be possible to achieve the desired development of the country only if food security is ensured in every sector.

