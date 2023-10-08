Second outlet of Selections inaugurated in Sylhet

08 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
08 October, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently AkijBashir Group's brand emporium "Selections" has opened a new showroom in Pathantula, Sylhet. 

With the motto – "Select from the best", the "Selections" brand was launched in October of last year in an aim to provide customers with a one-stop-ground for all of AkijBashir Group's brand products under one roof. 

Earlier, three flagship showrooms were inaugurated at Banani in the capital Dhaka, Agrabad Access Road, the heart of the port city Chittagong and Mendibagh, Sylhet and since then, the brand has gained quite a reputation and attraction among the mas. To keep intact that reputation, the Sylhet showroom of "Selections" has been opened in Hadi Manson, Pathantula, Sylhet, with a vast array of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitaryware, bathware and tableware.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, Director, Operations AkijBashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from AkijBashir Group and Sylhet area, the General Manager, Sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, Head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman, Head of Sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul were also present.  

On the eve of inauguration ceremony Mohammod Khourshed Alam specially quoted, "The aim of "Selections" was to offer customers the best brand products from the house of AkijBashir Group for the customers' interiors, and this flagship showroom in Sylhet is a continuation of that mission. We believe customers can select their desired tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from a vast collection of all the best brands. 

 

