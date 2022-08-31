SCB, Channel i introduce new categories to honour small-scale farmers at 8th Agrow Award

Standard Chartered and Channel i jointly announced the inauguration of the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award 2022 recently.

Launched by Standard Chartered in 2014, this year's Agrow Award marks the eighth iteration of the event and the fourth collaboration between Channel i and the bank.

The programme is a showcase event aimed at identifying and rewarding visionaries and innovators in our nation's agriculture sector.

This year's Agrow Award Ceremony will introduce two new categories: Best Small-Scale Farmer, Male and Best Small-Scale Farmer, Female, in an effort to emphasise the efforts of farmers who have had a substantive impact on communities and the agricultural landscape, despite having relatively smaller operations.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Recent economic and global crises have once again highlighted the need for food security and local solutions. Through innovation, determination, and ingenuity, our nation's farmers and agriculturalists continue to provide our nation of 165 million with food, goods, and employment opportunities. As we launch this year's Agrow Award, I look forward working with Channel i again to spotlight the stories of the people who are transforming the roots of our nation."

A cash prize will be presented to the future winners to provide them with the financial support needed to expand, reads a press release.

This year, the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award will recognise winners in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement; Farmer of the Year, Male; Farmer of the Year, Female; Best Small-Scale Farmer, Male; Best Small-Scale Farmer, Female; Heroes for Change; Best Journalist; Jury Special; Best Agricultural Organisation in Research, Innovation and Technology; Best Agricultural Organisation in Support and Execution; and Best Exporter.

Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director, Channel i, said, "Every single member of 165 million strong population is directly dependent on the work done by our nation's farmers. Their contribution to our lives and our community is undeniable. We are very proud to host the Agrow Award in partnership with Standard Chartered yet again to honour these individuals."

Shykh Seraj, director and head of News, Channel i, added, "In recent years, the impact of climate change has become easily observable around the globe. The hardships brought on by climate change has caused great suffering for our farmers and has had a ripple effect across our agriculture industry. Placing an emphasis on research and innovation is essential to navigate these constantly changing circumstances. Every year we draw attention to these issues through the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award. This year is no exception."

Applications for the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award will be collected and evaluated in coming months.

As with previous years, a designated Jury Board consisting of local and international specialists, academics, and industry leaders will evaluate submissions based on research and a holistic criterion, the release adds.

Till date, 54 awardees have been recognised over the course of seven sessions for their landmark contributions.