SBAC inaugurates sub-branch at Barura in Cumilla

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has inaugurated a sub-branch in Uttarbazar at Barura upazilla of Cumilla on Wednesday, September 01.

Nasimul Alam Chowdhury (Nazrul), member of Parliament, Cumilla-8, has inaugurated the sub-branch, said a press release.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the Bank, preside over the inauguration ceremony virtually at the presence of M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director, Shafiuddin Ahmed, deputy managing director, and Md Kamal Uddin, head of legal and recovery, Md Abdullah, heads of division, from the head office.

Md Boktar Hossain (Bakhtiar), Mayor of Barura Municipality, Md Anisul Islam, UNO, Barura, Sohel Ahmed, local dignitary, were present in the ceremony as special guests.

Mridha Nazmul Ahsan, branch manager of Addabazar and Md Billal Hossain, in charge of Barura Sub-branch including local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.