Mr. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of SBAC Bank PLC. congratulated Mr. Md. Khurshid Alam and Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman on being appointed as Deputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank by handing over the floral bouquet at their office on Thursday February 29, 2024.

While, the Bank's Additional Managing Director Md. Nurul Azim, Head of General Services Division & SVP Mohammad Shafiul Azam among others were present there.