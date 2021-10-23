8th AGM of SBAC Bank held

Banking

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 06:46 pm

Related News

8th AGM of SBAC Bank held

The bank approved 4 per cent stock and 4 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 06:46 pm
8th AGM of SBAC Bank held

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited was held virtually on Thursday.

During the meeting, the bank approved 4 per cent stock and 4 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020, said an SBAC press release.

According to the bank, the total assets of the bank stood at Tk 8,840 crore in 2020, up from Tk 8,456 crore in the previous year.

At the end of the year, the bank's total deposits stood at Tk 7,145 crore and loans and investments stood at Tk 5,740 crore. In 2020, the bank's net profit stood at Tk 95 crore and earnings per share stood at Tk 1.39.

At the meeting, the bank's Chairman Abdul Qadir Mollah said that the past two years have been extremely challenging for the banking sector due to the slowdown in trade and commerce in the Coronavirus epidemic.

Abdul Qadir said, "SBAC Bank's efficient management authority is working to address the situation. As a result, our profit streak continues."

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said, "The AGM is a milestone for us. Because from this year we have been listed in the capital market. Now the shareholders of this bank have increased from 56 to about one and a half lakh."

SBAC's Board Directors SM Amzad Hossian, Captain M Moazzem Hossain, Engr Moklesur Rahman, AZM Shofiuddin (Shamim), Begum Sufia Amjad, Mst Nasima Begum, Mohammad Nawaz, Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman, Sk Shyedujjaman, Hafizur Rahman Babu, Md Anwar Hussain, Tahmina Afroz, Kamrun Nahar, Shakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Ayub; Independent Directors Syed Hafizur Rahman, Md Sazidur Rahman and Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan; Company Secretary Md. Mokaddess Ali along with other high-end SBAC officials were also present during the meeting.

Corporates

SBAC / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

3h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

3h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

3h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly