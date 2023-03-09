SBAC holds Officer Conference-2023

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank PLC organised an Officer Conference-2023 at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital on Wednesday (8 March).

Md Nurul Azim, deputy managing director of the bank, gave the welcome speech while SBAC Managing Director & CEO Habibur Rahman presided over the program.

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, delivered a motivational speech as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release.

Among others, directors of the bank AZM Shofiuddin Shamim, Al-haj Mizanur Rahman, Muhammad Helal Uddin, and Independent Director Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA were present at the conference.