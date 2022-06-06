SBAC Bank opens TanBazar Sub-Branch at Narayanganj

Tan Bazar Sub-branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited was inaugurated at Tan Bazar, Narayanganj on Sunday.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present at the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of the bank presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional heads and top executives of the bank, supervisor branch In charge Mohammad Mahbubul Alam Biswas, opening sub-branch In charge Iqbal Ashiqe, local businessmen and other dignitaries of the society were also present at the occasions.

With the new branch, the number of branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank reached 108.