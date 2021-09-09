SBAC Bank and Bangladesh Bank sign agreement on ACS

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS).

Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank Ltd Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Forkan Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on Thursday, said an SBAC Bank press release.

Under this agreement, all the branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank will now be able to collect passport Fees, VAT, tax, and other government fees using ACS.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank; Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank; Shafiuddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of SBAC; S M Iqbal Mehedi, EVP and Head of BOD; Md Asadullahil Galib, Head of Branding and Communications Division; and high officials of both organizations were present on the ceremony.