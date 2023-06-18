SBAC Bank holds 10th AGM

The 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited was held through online platform on Sunday (18 June).

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of SBAC Bank, presided over the meeting while the bank's Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman was present, reads a press release.

Md Mokaddess Ali, company secretary of the bank conducted the meeting.

The bank's Vice Chairman Mohammed Ayub, directors Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim), Engr Md Moklesur Rahman, Hafizur Rahman Babu, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasima Begum, Sk Shyedujjaman, Mohammad Nazmul Huq, Muhammad Helal Uddin, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman and Md Emdadul Hoque, independent director Md Sajidur Rahman, Professor Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Ziaur Rahman Zia were present in the meeting.

The AGM approved 3.5% cash dividend for the year ended on 31 December 2022.

