Sayeman Beach Resort honoured at South Asia Travel Awards-2022 in Maldives

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sayeman Beach Resort has received three awards in three different categories at the 2022 South Asia Travel Awards in the Maldives. 

The awards have been handed out for being the leading surf resort, family resort and beach resort categories. 

This has been made possible by the tremendous teamwork of the resort's staff led by General Manager (GM) Pubudu Fernando, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Sayeman's Managing Director Mahboob Rahman and Marketing Director Darius Rahman were present to accept the prestigious regional awards in the Maldives.

In 1964 the Sayeman family opened the very first private hotel in Cox's Bazar. It was then pioneered into a resort by former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain. 

Bangladesh made a significant impact at the travel awards by not only bagging multiple hotel awards but by being selected as the "Leading Emerging Destination" of the region. 

Hopefully, the country can further prosper in the tourism sector, become more recognised as a travel destination, and welcome more tourists from all over the world, added the press release.

