Sayeman Beach Resort gets highest VAT payer award in Cox's Bazar

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:11 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sayeman Beach Resort has been awarded as the highest value-added tax (VAT) payer in Cox's Bazar, said a press release. 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been awarding the highest VAT-paying companies every year to encourage VAT payment.

In continuation of this, 129 companies have been nominated for the highest VAT payer award in the financial year 2020-21 at the VAT Day and VAT Week 2022 seminars and awards.

Lands Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed gave the award to Sayeman Beach Resort  Managing Director Mahboob Rahman Ruhel at an event held at Chattogram World Trade Centre. 

NBR and local tax officials were present during the award-giving event. 

 

 

Sayeman Beach Resort

