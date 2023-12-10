Sayeman Beach Resort recognised as top contributor to VAT revenue

Corporates

Press Release
10 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Sayeman Beach Resort recognised as top contributor to VAT revenue

Press Release
10 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:11 pm
Sayeman Beach Resort recognised as top contributor to VAT revenue

Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd, Cox's Bazar, has been acknowledged as the highest contributor of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the service sector. 

On Sunday, at a five-star hotel in Chattogram city, the managing director of Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd Mahboob Rahman (Ruhel) was honoured by Dr SM Humayun Kabir, president of the Customs, Excise & VAT Appellate Tribunal and member of the Revenue Board, said a press release.

The Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Chattogram recognised a total of five companies, including Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd, as the leading VAT contributors for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Having been a trailblazer in Cox's Bazar's tourism industry since its inception in 1964, Sayeman has previously been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the foremost VAT contributor.

Sayeman Beach Resort

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

26m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table