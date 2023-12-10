Sayeman Beach Resort recognised as top contributor to VAT revenue

Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd, Cox's Bazar, has been acknowledged as the highest contributor of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the service sector.

On Sunday, at a five-star hotel in Chattogram city, the managing director of Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd Mahboob Rahman (Ruhel) was honoured by Dr SM Humayun Kabir, president of the Customs, Excise & VAT Appellate Tribunal and member of the Revenue Board, said a press release.

The Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Chattogram recognised a total of five companies, including Sayeman Beach Resort Ltd, as the leading VAT contributors for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Having been a trailblazer in Cox's Bazar's tourism industry since its inception in 1964, Sayeman has previously been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the foremost VAT contributor.