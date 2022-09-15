SaRa brings colourful Puja collection ahead of the festival

SaRa Lifestyle has bought colourful new collection for Durga Puka ahead of the festival.

The new collection will comprise of both trendy and traditional designs, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The theme of SaRa's this year's Puja collection is "Alpana". This year's theme has been brought out through the pattern, colour and motif of the clothes in the design.

Festivals, seasons, time, customer age and purchasing power have been prioritised in the design, the press release added.

Photo: Courtesy

The Puja collection for girls includes kurtis, fashion tops, three-piece, ethnic, ladies casual shirt, long three piece, unstitch lawn three piece, palazzo and denim wear. For men, the brand has bought new panjabi, fatua and kurta. There are also t-shirts, casual shirts, short sleeve shirts, polo shirts, chino pants, denim pants, pajamas in the puja collection.