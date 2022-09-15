SaRa brings colourful Puja collection ahead of the festival

Corporates

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:49 pm

Related News

SaRa brings colourful Puja collection ahead of the festival

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SaRa Lifestyle has bought colourful new collection for Durga Puka ahead of the festival. 

The new collection will comprise of both trendy and traditional designs, said a press release. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The theme of SaRa's this year's Puja collection is "Alpana". This year's theme has been brought out through the pattern, colour and motif of the clothes in the design.

Festivals, seasons, time, customer age and purchasing power have been prioritised in the design, the press release added. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Puja collection for girls includes kurtis, fashion tops, three-piece, ethnic, ladies casual shirt, long three piece, unstitch lawn three piece, palazzo and denim wear. For men, the brand has bought new panjabi, fatua and kurta. There are also t-shirts, casual shirts, short sleeve shirts, polo shirts, chino pants, denim pants, pajamas in the puja collection.

 

SaRa / Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

4h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

4h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

18h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation