DHEU unveils a trendy winter collection with touch of western fashion

Winter has arrived after the end of a season. In winter, fashion-conscious people always prioritize fashion in their clothes along with winter wear. Considering their values popular fashion brand SaRa Lifestyle's western sub-brand 'DHEU' has come up with a great collection of trendy western fashion wear for the youth during the winter season.

DHEU's winter collection has been prepared in a completely Western style with an emphasis on the taste of the youth. DHEU's new and attractive collection of clothes with a touch of Western fashion is in vogue with a mix of trends with winter wear, reads a press release.

Made up of cotton, flannel, bonded and denim fabrics, the DHEU winter collection's dresses are created following global trends in design, customized fabric and pattern variations which add a unique dimension to DHEU's winter collection. In the meantime, DHEU's winter collection has become a favourite among teenagers and young adults.

DHEU's winter collection for men includes denim shirts, cord shirts, cotton shirts, printed shirts, flannel shirts, normal t-shirts, sweatshirts, oversized t-shirts, denim pants, joggers, cargo pants, denim jackets, quilted jackets and bomber jackets.

DHEU collection for women includes shirts, denim shirts, denim fashion tops, printed midi dresses, cargo pants, denim pants, overcoats, hoodies, crop hoodies, denim jackets, blazer sets, short jackets, sherfa jackets, bonded jackets, cardigans, joggers, crop tops, gown, t-shirts, oversized shirt, oversized shirt set, denim jacket, quilted jacket and bomber jacket.

From teenagers to young people can wear these complete western clothes of 'DHEU'. Buyers can buy these clothes at prices starting from just 1000 to 4000 taka.

DHEU is a western fashion brand, a sub-brand of SaRa Lifestyle. A variety of customised fabrics and patterns sets DHEU apart from SaRa's other dresses. Global trends are followed in the design of DHEU dresses for the new generation of youth.

DHEU is becoming a hub for the latest western wear in a completely different theme styled with the hashtag #mywave.

Saraf Saiyera, the Founding Director of DHEU said, "#mywave is not just a hashtag; it represents our confidence that goes beyond the fashion world. DHEU introduces this hashtag to celebrate our uniqueness and find empowerment in our style choices. When we express ourselves through clothing, we're not simply following a trend but rather riding our own wave of individuality. #mywave is a statement saying, "I am my person" DHEU embraces this hashtag to show our fashion choices aren't limited by social expectations but reflect our ever-evolving selves. It celebrates navigating style changes with authenticity and experimentation highlighting that staying true to ourselves is the most confident statement. Every outfit symbolizes self-expression, capturing the joy of embracing our personal style journey."

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' started operations in May 2018.

After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop numbers 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City.

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website (www.saralifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd). Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through couriers all over the country.