DHEU unveils a trendy winter collection with touch of western fashion

Corporates

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:52 am

Related News

DHEU unveils a trendy winter collection with touch of western fashion

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Winter has arrived after the end of a season. In winter, fashion-conscious people always prioritize fashion in their clothes along with winter wear. Considering their values popular fashion brand SaRa Lifestyle's western sub-brand 'DHEU' has come up with a great collection of trendy western fashion wear for the youth during the winter season.

DHEU's winter collection has been prepared in a completely Western style with an emphasis on the taste of the youth. DHEU's new and attractive collection of clothes with a touch of Western fashion is in vogue with a mix of trends with winter wear, reads a press release. 

Made up of cotton, flannel, bonded and denim fabrics, the DHEU winter collection's dresses are created following global trends in design, customized fabric and pattern variations which add a unique dimension to DHEU's winter collection. In the meantime, DHEU's winter collection has become a favourite among teenagers and young adults.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DHEU's winter collection for men includes denim shirts, cord shirts, cotton shirts, printed shirts, flannel shirts, normal t-shirts, sweatshirts, oversized t-shirts, denim pants, joggers, cargo pants, denim jackets, quilted jackets and bomber jackets.

DHEU collection for women includes shirts, denim shirts, denim fashion tops, printed midi dresses, cargo pants, denim pants, overcoats, hoodies, crop hoodies, denim jackets, blazer sets, short jackets, sherfa jackets, bonded jackets, cardigans, joggers, crop tops, gown, t-shirts, oversized shirt, oversized shirt set, denim jacket, quilted jacket and bomber jacket.

From teenagers to young people can wear these complete western clothes of 'DHEU'. Buyers can buy these clothes at prices starting from just 1000 to 4000 taka.

DHEU is a western fashion brand, a sub-brand of SaRa Lifestyle. A variety of customised fabrics and patterns sets DHEU apart from SaRa's other dresses. Global trends are followed in the design of DHEU dresses for the new generation of youth.

DHEU is becoming a hub for the latest western wear in a completely different theme styled with the hashtag #mywave.

Saraf Saiyera, the Founding Director of DHEU said, "#mywave is not just a hashtag; it represents our confidence that goes beyond the fashion world. DHEU introduces this hashtag to celebrate our uniqueness and find empowerment in our style choices. When we express ourselves through clothing, we're not simply following a trend but rather riding our own wave of individuality. #mywave is a statement saying, "I am my person" DHEU embraces this hashtag to show our fashion choices aren't limited by social expectations but reflect our ever-evolving selves. It celebrates navigating style changes with authenticity and experimentation highlighting that staying true to ourselves is the most confident statement. Every outfit symbolizes self-expression, capturing the joy of embracing our personal style journey."

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' started operations in May 2018.

After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop numbers 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City. 

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website (www.saralifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd). Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through couriers all over the country.

 

SaRa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

3h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

19h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

20h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

21h | Education

More Videos from TBS

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

17m | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

22m | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

14h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

13h | TBS Science