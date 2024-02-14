Saraswati Puja today

File Photo: Noor-A-Alam
File Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saraswati Puja, a cornerstone festival for the Hindu community, is being observed with great enthusiasm and religious fervor across Bangladesh today (14 February). 

This occasion falls on the fifth day of the bright fortnight in the Bangla month of Magh, known as "Vasant Panchami."

Dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge, the festival holds special significance for Hindu students and educational institutions, where devotees gather to perform puja in educational institutions and temples, seeking blessings for enlightenment and learning.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have extended their warm wishes to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja.

Highlighting the day's celebrations, the central Puja Udjapan Committee at Jagannath University is hosting a Saraswati Puja event on campus.

Additionally, Dhaka is buzzing with festive arrangements, hosting multiple Puja ceremonies at various locations, embracing the spirit of communal harmony and cultural heritage.

