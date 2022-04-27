Samsung reveals names of Eid campaign winners’ at Chittagong

27 April, 2022, 06:20 pm
27 April, 2022

Rockstar Zohad Reza meets and greets fans, hands over prizes

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh recently launched a special campaign, offering chances to win 5 day/4 Nights' Dubai trip, a brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorbike, discounts up to TK10,000 and more prizes with the purchase of any Samsung smartphone.

Celebrating the conclusion of this campaign, rockstar Zohad Reza Chowdhury from the band Nemesis handed over prizes to the winners at Chittagong's Sanmar Ocean City recently.

As the brand ambassador of Samsung Mobile, Zohad spent quality time with the attendees at the venue and made meaningful memories with the winners. In this regard, he said, "It is always amazing to be able to enjoy a great time with the fans. I congratulate all the winners who took part in the campaign and thank Samsung for always allowing people to come together during celebrations."

In addition to the amazing campaign comprising attractive prizes and offers, Samsung offered consumers 0% EMI facilities. Creating utmost convenience for its consumers, Samsung made sure to enhance its shopping experiences for all the thrill-seekers and adventurers.

 Asaduzzaman, a winner said, "I am incredibly happy today. Apart from this amazing gift, I am delighted to be given the opportunity of meeting my favorite rockstar Zohad Reza Chowdhury. Thank you Samsung for turning my dream into reality!"
 

