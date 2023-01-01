Samsung unveils Galaxy A04, making innovation accessible to all

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled the new Galaxy A04 device designed to cater to those looking for smartphones with built-in impressive features and user-friendliness, reads a press release.

The Samsung Galaxy A series lets users have their first Galaxy experience.

The device has remarkable features, including a display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally with HD+ Infinity-V display resolution, allowing a full visual experience for dynamic gaming and immersive video.

In addition, it comes with a 50MP AF True Dual Camera, a 5MP selfie unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone's onboard storage capacity is 32GB, with expandable SD storage upto 1TB.

Galaxy A04 comes with 3GB RAM expandable upto 7GB with RAM+, Octa-Core processor, One UI Core 4.1, and Android 12 while having sensors for accelerometer, light, and proximity.

The outstanding camera quality will allow users to conveniently decide how they want to enjoy their leisure time – social media or watching videos, or playing sports games.

This smartphone is targetted towards those looking for a trustable smartphone. Moreover, people can conveniently stay connected for longer due to the large battery of 5,000mAh, which will last for two days after one charge. And to top it off, it comes with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging; charger included in the box.

Regarding the device, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "Samsung thrives to give customers what they need and want most. That's why we set out with foresight for the Galaxy A series to equalize our pioneering innovations for everyone. As a result, Galaxy A04 capsulizes the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge technology, services, and features at an accessible price. Thus, it provides amazing value at this range."

For those interested in getting their hands on these smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available at three colors Copper, Green & Black for Tk12,999.