Samsung unveils Galaxy A04, making innovation accessible to all

Smartphones

Press Release
01 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Samsung unveils Galaxy A04, making innovation accessible to all

Press Release
01 January, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled the new Galaxy A04 device designed to cater to those looking for smartphones with built-in impressive features and user-friendliness, reads a press release.

The Samsung Galaxy A series lets users have their first Galaxy experience.

The device has remarkable features, including a display that measures 6.5 inches diagonally with HD+ Infinity-V display resolution, allowing a full visual experience for dynamic gaming and immersive video.

In addition, it comes with a 50MP AF True Dual Camera, a 5MP selfie unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone's onboard storage capacity is 32GB, with expandable SD storage upto 1TB.

Galaxy A04 comes with 3GB RAM expandable upto 7GB with RAM+, Octa-Core processor, One UI Core 4.1, and Android 12 while having sensors for accelerometer, light, and proximity.   

The outstanding camera quality will allow users to conveniently decide how they want to enjoy their leisure time – social media or watching videos, or playing sports games.

This smartphone is targetted towards those looking for a trustable smartphone. Moreover, people can conveniently stay connected for longer due to the large battery of 5,000mAh, which will last for two days after one charge. And to top it off, it comes with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging; charger included in the box.

Regarding the device, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "Samsung thrives to give customers what they need and want most. That's why we set out with foresight for the Galaxy A series to equalize our pioneering innovations for everyone. As a result, Galaxy A04 capsulizes the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge technology, services, and features at an accessible price. Thus, it provides amazing value at this range."

For those interested in getting their hands on these smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available at three colors Copper, Green & Black for Tk12,999.

Corporates

Samsung Bangladesh / Samsung Galaxy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

10h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

9h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

9h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

Now | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

38m | TBS SPORTS
Eyeing $5b by 2025, local IT companies expand global footprint

Eyeing $5b by 2025, local IT companies expand global footprint

1h | TBS Insight
Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh