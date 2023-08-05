Flip vs Fold: Which Samsung foldable reigns supreme this year?

Photo: Noor-A-Alam / TBS

The tech world is buzzing with excitement as Samsung has unveiled its latest offerings – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Similar to their previous versions, the fifth iterations of these two foldables promise cutting-edge features and a unique design that sets them apart from conventional flagship phones.

We got to take a closer look at the devices at an exciting event on 30 July, where Samsung unveiled the two new flagship devices. The event took place at the North End Coffee Roasters Cafe in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Let us dive into the details of each device, exploring their strengths and what makes them stand out in the competitive smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 stands out as a unique and fun phone to use. The improved flex hinge without a noticeable gap adds to its sleek appearance and practicality. It will be available in Bangladesh in the colors Graphite and Mint.

The cover screen, 278% larger than its predecessor, allows for more customization, making it an expressive tool rather than just a quick access panel.

The Z Flip 5 also provides an impressive foldable software experience, allowing users to decide which apps they want to access on the cover screen, adding a level of mindfulness to smartphone usage.

The option to allow only essential apps and keep distractions at bay is a game-changer for productivity and focus.

Under the hood, it is powered by 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 3700mAh battery.

One of the most attractive features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its revolutionary approach to taking selfies.

With this phone, users no longer need to rely on a selfie stick; they can simply place the smartphone on a table or desk and effortlessly capture a selfie as the real-time preview is displayed on the screen.

This unique functionality enhances the user experience and makes taking selfies more convenient than ever before.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam / TBS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a part of the Foldable series, is a device built to elevate your lifestyle. Boasting a solid design with Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the phone is not only durable but also IPX8 water-resistant, a rarity among foldable devices.

One major physical improvement is the new flex hinge, featuring a tear-drop design that eliminates the gap in the middle, reducing the ingress of dust and debris.

The Fold 5 comes in a new attractive color in Bangladesh: Icy Blue.

The device's battery life, powered by 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, is expected to be more efficient. The battery capacity is 4400 mAh, and it supports 25 Watt fast charging.

One impressive feature is the S Pen support, offering additional versatility for professionals.

In addition, users can experience a PC-like setup on a large screen with Samsung DeX Mode. This allows them to embrace a laptop-free lifestyle by turning any smart screen into a powerful monitor anywhere and anytime.

Connecting a mouse and keyboard can significantly increase productivity. Users can work on documents, browse the web, and handle emails more efficiently.

The Fold 5 also provides a seamless foldable software experience, which includes compatibility with Good Notes, new drag-and-drop features, and flex mode for quick controls.

In essence, this device can be considered a 3-in-1 device, as it serves the purposes of a mobile phone, a tablet, and a laptop that fits into any pocket or purse.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are innovative devices that cater to different user segments.

The Fold 5 offers impressive build quality, S Pen support, and a seamless foldable software experience.

On the other hand, Flip 5's style, versatility, and mindfulness-inducing features make it a surprisingly appealing choice for those seeking a fun and expressive smartphone experience.

Ultimately, the decision to switch to these foldable smartphones depends on personal preferences and priorities.

Whichever device you choose, Samsung's continued commitment to foldable technology promises an exciting journey for smartphone enthusiasts.

Pre-orders for these new smartphones will commence on 6 August and end on 28 August, with deliveries scheduled to start on 29 August.