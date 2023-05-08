Samsung launches stylish Galaxy A04e with robust battery and fantastic features

Samsung has brought Galaxy A04e to Bangladesh – a beautiful device with an array of outstanding features like a 5,000mAh battery, RAM Plus, an immersive display, and robust cameras to capture stunning shots.

Samsung Galaxy A04e will be available at Tk12,999, reads a press release.

The reflective design of Galaxy A04e emanates a unique pastel lustre that will help users state their style statement prominently & uniquely.

The device is available in black, light blue, and copper.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, and the HD+ technology will provide sharp, crisp, and clear content. In addition, it is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery. A combination of the immersive display with HD+ technology and a powerful battery will enhance the user's entertainment and fun levels, adds the release.

Galaxy A04e can intelligently read the phone usage pattern and provide extra virtual RAM of up to 4GB allowing users to multitask smoothly.

The device features an Octa-core processor and up to 7GB (3GB+4GB with RAM Plus) RAM for fast and efficient performance.

In addition, it comes with a storage of 32GB that can be extended up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth camera. The 2MP Depth Camera will adjust the depth of field in each photo and blur any background to provide high-quality portrait shots.

Both of these cameras will make every precious moment stand out. In addition, the device comes with a 5MP Front Camera to capture stunning selfies.

Regarding the launch of Galaxy A04e, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We are pleased and excited to bring Galaxy A04e to Bangladesh as we want everyone to enjoy a beautiful device with outstanding features at a good price. Enhancing the usage of smartphones nationwide can help us to move forward with the vision of Smart Bangladesh. We believe Galaxy A04e will heighten people's lifestyles and entertainment level."