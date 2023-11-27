Rupali Bank holds meeting on grievance redress management in Noakhali

27 November, 2023
Rupali Bank holds meeting on grievance redress management in Noakhali

Rupali Bank organised a meeting on Grievance Redress Management at its Noakhali zonal office on Saturday (25 November).

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank was present as the chief guest in the meeting. Noakhali regional office Zonal Manager Sheikh Kamal Uddin Ahmed presided over the event, reads a press release. 

General Manager Mohammad Amir Hossain from the Cumilla Divisional Office, along with DGM Rupak Kumar Rakshit, DGM Prabir Kumar Chakraborty from the Vigilance and Intelligence Department of the Head Office, along with branch managers and customers under the Noakhali zonal office, attended the event among others. 

The meeting encompassed discussions on the bank's service quality, various complaint types, and their respective procedures.

