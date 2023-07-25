Robi launches 'Parbe Tumio' to celebrate resilience of the people

25 July, 2023, 10:00 am
Robi launches 'Parbe Tumio' to celebrate resilience of the people

25 July, 2023, 10:00 am
Robi launches &#039;Parbe Tumio&#039; to celebrate resilience of the people

Robi Axiata Limited has launched an exciting new campaign titled "Parbe Tumio"- celebrating the incredible resilience of the people of Bangladesh.

The campaign is centred around overcoming obstacles and moving forward—a concept that resonates not only with today's generation but with the entire nation, reads a press release.

Robi is proud to be the digital partner that helps people move forward on their journey. The leading digital services provider continues to maintain leadership in the 4G market with 55.4% of the total subscribers being 4G users. This is the highest proportion of 4G users among all the operators in the industry. With the completion of a recent network enhancement project,

Robi has also ensured 98.5% population coverage of its 4G network with a total of 16,073 4G sites countrywide. These initiatives have significantly improved the 4.5G internet experience by almost doubling data speed, especially for 4G smartphone users.

Our customers from across the country have achieved remarkable milestones in life with the power of Robi 4.5G Supernet. From setting up successful F-commerce businesses and startups to learning new skills and even earning through freelancing, there are quite a few success stories nationwide that the superior internet experience of Robi 4.5G has facilitated.

With this new brand philosophy, Robi is launching a TV commercial starring Safa Kabir as the lead protagonist. This is accompanied by nationwide branding as well as other promotional activities on all online and offline touchpoints, all of which are centred around this inspirational vision.

Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed said, "Robi has not only strengthened its countrywide 4.5G footprint and internet experience but also launched a diverse range of digital services to facilitate the journeys of people towards success. This insight inspired us to introduce Robi's latest campaign, 'Parbe Tumio'."

Robi's Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Sethi said, "With this campaign, we intend to reiterate the indomitable spirit of the people of this country to move forward against all odds. Ensuring 98.5% 4G population coverage, we are ready and eager to company you in your life's journey towards success."

Robi / Robi Axiata Limited / Parbe Tumio campaign

