The new Robi HQ: A peek into the office of the future

The carpets give the entire office space an exciting upbeat aura, with their colourful abstract patterns. Photo: Courtesy

When you step into the new office of Robi, you could be forgiven for thinking you had just walked into a scene from the sci-fi movie Interstellar.

Every facet of its interior, from the white backdrop to the vibrant furniture, to the linear light panels crisscrossing the walls and ceiling, there is a distinctly futuristic ambience to the space.

When Robi decided to shift its office to a new area, they entrusted the task to TKNRK Architects, granting them creative freedom to design something that could only be described as an 'office of today.'

This creative liberty, combined with the expertise of acclaimed architects Nurur Rahman Khan and Tanya Karim, resulted in a remarkable outcome.

Located in Shanta Forum at the Tejgaon Link Road of the capital, the brand-new Robi HQ is the face of a futuristic office, with state-of-the-art technology and amenities.

The office occupies a significant portion of the eastern tower, spanning 12 floors and covering an area of about 114,000 square feet.

"When envisioning the design of a futuristic office, my initial pondering led me to the question: What embodies the colour of the future?" said Nurur Rahman Khan, the IAB Design Award-winning architect.

"The immediate response that resonated with me was white. For anyone who has taken interest in sci-fi films, the prominence of white in futuristic settings is unmistakable," he added.

Hence, he let white dominate the office interior by colouring the walls and furniture in it.

But too much white can also make the space dull. To counterbalance all the white, the architect used carpets. Sourced from American Milliken, the carpets give the entire office space an exciting upbeat aura, with their colourful abstract patterns.

"Telecommunication has evolved far beyond call management. Mobile data has become an integral aspect of business, transporting us into the vibrant world of the internet. Therefore, I believe that the infusion of colours in a telecommunication office is crucial," said Nurur.

Using the carpets was also a strategic way to bring pop-up colours into the interior. Moreover, if some years down the line Robi decides to revamp the office and infuse new colours, a simple replacement of the carpets will be sufficient.

A standout characteristic of this office lies in its open layout. With the exception of the meeting rooms, there are no enclosed spaces within the office, including the absence of a dedicated room for the CEO.

"This has only been possible because of the support of the management, particularly the CEO. If he disagreed, we could have never designed such an interior," he added.

A spa-like washroom in contrasting colours

The restroom lighting design is interesting - a linear panel of light crisscrossing the space, extending from the walls to the ceiling. Photo: Courtesy

Washrooms or restrooms are a place where people go for a bit of a break. In stark contrast to the white ambiance throughout the office, the restrooms in Robi HQ are enveloped in black, creating an almost spa-like atmosphere.

From the tiles to the intricacies of the false ceiling, everything has been meticulously curated in a rich black hue, offering a tranquil experience.

The placement of the restroom lights are also interesting - a linear panel of light crisscrosses the space, extending from the walls to the ceiling, forming a beautiful geometric pattern.

The architect said that in most Star Trek episodes, one will find a futuristic device named holodeck. When the holodeck is activated, the original space disappears, replaced by a realistic, interactive simulation of a physical world.

"Similarly, the restrooms in our office are designed to provide employees with a retreat from the hustle, allowing them to unwind and refresh in a space that transcends the immediate surroundings," added Nurur.

Harnessing daylight and deploying intelligent lighting

Shanta Forum is situated between a 60 ft main road at the front and a secondary road connected at the back, allowing its landscape to be bathed in a generous influx of sunlight.

And the Robi office harvests this daylight at its maximum capacity.

"To utilise the daylight, all the working space in the office is kept near the windows. Only the meeting rooms and washrooms are designed against the walls where daylight is less necessary," he said.

Moreover, the entire office is equipped with intelligent lighting systems that dynamically adjust the light intensity, based on the specific needs of the environment, ensuring optimal illumination at all times.

Generous open space, partial false ceiling and fireproof furnitures

While designing the office interior, the architects faced a major setback in the structure - the fire exit. The fire exit in the eastern tower was situated quite far away. During an emergency, workers needed to cross the lobby to take the exit.

So, along with a large, free space, the entire layout of the interior was made fireproof. False ceilings were kept partial and minimal, only to hide the air conditioners in necessary spaces.

"When a fire breaks out, false ceilings are one of the first things to burn and collapse. Hence, we tried to eliminate it from the design," said Nurur. All the furniture in the office are coated with fire retardant material.

Moreover, the architects had to reconstruct the toilets too, as the original layout of the building did not have any designated toilet for the disabled, which is a mandate for an MNC office.

Subtle use of texts and motivational quotes on different panels and ceilings throughout the office also add character to the whole place.