Robi declares 10% cash dividend for 2023

Robi Axiata Ltd, a mobile operator, has declared a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year of 2023 ended on 31 December.

The dividend payout decision came out from its board meeting held on Thursday (15 February).

To approve the dividend and the audited financial statement, the multinational company will conduct the annual general meeting on 24 April, and the record date is 18 March.

Earlier, it had paid a 7% cash dividend for 2022.

As per the company's press release, its earnings per share was Tk0.61 in 2023, which was 74% higher than the previous year.

Its shares stuck on the floor price at Tk30 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Following the stock market regulator's order, the floor price will be removed after the record date.

In a press release, Robi Managing Director and CEO Rajeev Sethi said, "Robi's record setting revenue for 2023 was driven by the supreme confidence our subscribers had on our network.

"The high level of confidence in our network also encouraged the highest number of subscribers [43 lakhs] to join Robi among all operators in 2023. When you find that our data experience improved by 130% and the voice quality improved by 50% in 2023, you know that our success is a recognition of our service quality from our subscribers. Besides, our continued leadership in 4G service shows that Robi is winning the battle for digitalisation in the market."

Rajeev urged the regulator to reform the regulatory framework and applicable processes to facilitate substantial and speedy contribution towards the Smart Bangladesh vision from the mobile operators.

He underlined the need to ensure that the regulator doesn't take a decision that offers special advantage to any single operator because it will further distort the fragile market competition landscape in the industry.