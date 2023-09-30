Renata Limited organises a program to provide emotional support to the cancer patients

Renata Limited organised a program to provide emotional support to the cancer patients. Study says, medication worked better for patients who received psychiatric help during cancer treatment, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the program was held with 45 families of cancer patients at Renata office in Mirpur on 29 September in collaboration with the Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC).

The speakers' said Cancer is not only a physical illness but also a matter of great mental suffering. In addition to physical treatment, this disease also requires psychological support from the family.

Professor Dr. Abul Ahsan Didar, Head of Medical Oncology Department of Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital said "when someone has cancer, he breaks down mentally first. Not only that the family is also mentally and financially disturbed and feeling helpless. So, in such condition we have to be mentally strong first. Nothing can be said to the patient that will further break the patient down.

Shahina Akhtar, Senior Psychiatry Counselor, Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC) also discussed in the seminar. Cancer is currently treated in the same way all over the world. Along with medication, psychological support is possible for cancer patients to improve quickly.

Every year more than 200,000 new patients are diagnosed with this disease. 4 to 24 percent of people suffer from depression as a result of this disease. Dr. Jannatul Ferdaus and Dr. Rubama Karim from Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital were also present on the occasion. They told, if necessary, the person caring for the patient should also consult a psychiatrist. Tanbir Sajib, Chief Marketing Officer of Renata was also present in the seminar, which was conducted by Amir Abdullah, team leader of oncology department.