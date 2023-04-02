REDX announces new rider work model

Press Release
02 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 06:39 pm

REDX announces new rider work model

ShopUp's logistics wing, REDX, has recently announced a new freelance work model for delivery riders with incentives for delivery completion. 

The new model, which is based on work volume, rewards timely and efficient deliveries made by the riders, according to a press release.

Speaking about the new work model, Junaid Ahmed, Vice President, People & Culture at ShopUp said, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact this new work model has had on everyone, from our frontline workers to our valued merchants. We believe this change will have a lasting impact on the logistics industry and we are excited to continue to lead the way."

Mohammad Nadim, a benefiting REDX rider, said, "The new way of working has been a blessing for me; it lets me decide my own schedule and plan ahead financially. I thank the REDX team for keeping our needs in mind and enabling us to earn more."

