Rangamati Food Products signs agreement with Meena Bazar

24 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Rangamati Food Products signs agreement with Meena Bazar

Rangamati Food Products Limited recently signed an agreement in Dhaka with Meena Bazar, a renowned chain supershop of Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, 41 products of Rangamati Food Products will initially be displayed for sale in all sales centres of Meena Bazar, reads a press release. 

Asad Chowdhury, managing director of Rangamati Food Products, and Tasnim Hossain, brand communication manager of Meena Bazaar, were present on the occasion among others. 

