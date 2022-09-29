Meena Bazar now at ECB Chattar

Superstore Meena Bazar inaugurated its 18th outlet at ECB premises in Manikdi, Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday (29 September).

The outlet started its journey with a 6500 square feet space at ECB Chattar, said a press release.

According to the media release, Meena Bazar, one of the concerns of Gemcon Group, has been ensuring quality customer service for 20 years by supplying thousands of quality products. At present, lakhs of customers in Dhaka and Chattogram are enjoying uninterrupted services of Meena Bazar with its 17 outlets. ECB Chattar outlet is no exception.

Fresh Vegetables, Fish, Meat and daily grocery products will now be enjoyed at affordable prices by the customers of ECB Chattar under one roof. Besides, large parking facilities are available to ensure a great shopping experience for the customers.

Photo: Courtesy

ECB Chattar outlet is the second franchise outlet of Meena Bazar. This outlet was inaugurated by the Director of Gemcon Group; Kazi Inam Ahmed, General Secretary of BSOA; Md Zakir Hossain, CEO of Meena Bazar; Shaheen Khan and Franchisee Head; Mohammad Kamruzzaman Shikder, Nafeez Ahmed, Social Worker and Businessman; Khan Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman. High officials of both parties were also present at the event.

Due to the rise in commodity prices, this new outlet of Meena Bazar has taken steps to ensure market-best prices of daily necessities to maintain a seamless relationship with the customers.

Besides, Meena Bazar delivers all household essentials to the customer's doorstep of ECB Chattar and its surrounding areas including Manikdi, Dhaka Cantonment, Bhashantek, Matikata, Dewanpara, Kachukhet, Mirpur, etc.

Customers from these areas will enjoy free home delivery by ordering through Meena Bazar's hotline number 01933117755.