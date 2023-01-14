Meena Bazar opens outlet at Savar, Khilkhet

Related News

Meena Bazar opens outlet at Savar, Khilkhet

Superstore brand Meena Bazar has opened its 19th and 20th outlets respectively in Savar and Khilkhet area in the capital.  

The locations of the newly inaugurated outlets are Savar Thana Road with a 4800 square feet area right next to Enam Medical College & Hospital and Khilkhet Lake City with 2500 square feet area, reads a press release.

The Khilkhet Lake City outlet was inaugurated on 13 January which is the fourth franchise outlet of Meena Bazar. 

Earlier on 30 December the third franchise outlet of Meena Bazar was opened in Savar. 

The Khilkhet outlet was inaugurated by Advocate Nurul Islam, General Secretary of Khilkhet Lake City Concord, Franchise Owners Harun Or Rashid and Md. Kamal Uddin and Head of Expansion, Brand and Online of Meena Bazar; Ahmed Shoaib Iqbal. 

Besides, Meena Bazar Expansion and Corporate Sales Head Md Razibul Hasan, Operations Head Shameem Ahmed and other officials of both parties were also present in the opening ceremony. 

The third franchise outlet Savar was inaugurated by Rowshan Akter Chowdhury, chairman of Enam Medical College and Hospital and Mohammad Masud Khan, the franchise owner of the Savar outlet in Meena Bazar. 

