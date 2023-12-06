Rangamati Food Products deposits Tk54,813 unclaimed dividends to market stabilisation fund

06 December, 2023
Rangamati Food Products has deposited Tk54,813 unclaimed dividends to capital market stabilisation fund.

A cheque of the money was handed over to Nojibur Rahman, chairman of capital market stabilisation fund, in a ceremony held on Tuesday (5 December), reads a press release.

Among others, Md Monowar Hossain, chief of operation of the capital market stabilisation fund; Asad Chowdhury, managing director of Rangamati Food Products; and its director Dollar Kumar Saha were present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, and Chattogram Stock Exchange have been informed about the deposit of the unclaimed dividends of the company.
 

Rangamati Food Products

