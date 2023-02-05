Pubali Bank holds managers' conference of Chattogram region

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited recently held the "Managers' conference - 2023" of Chattogram central, south and north zone, Agrabad and CDA corporate branch.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Naresh Chandra Basak, general manager of Credit Administration Monitoring and Recovery Division, and Md Rabiul Alam, DGM and head of ADC Division of the bank, were present as special guests.

Mohammad Abdur Rahim, general manager & head of Chattogram Principal Office presided over the conference.

Mohammad Ali emphasised on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking service.

He said, "The economy of Bangladesh is expanding as the world economy is doing the same. Banking sector is playing the lead role here."

He urged all to work sincerely in this competitive banking sector. Ali stressed on selection of potential borrower and try to enhance bank business. He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and diversification and to take concerted efforts for achieving the target fixed for the year 2023.

DGM and Regional Head of Chattogram South Zone Mohammad Altab Hossain and DGM and Regional Head of Chattogram North Zone Md Akhtaruzzaman Sarker were present. In the conference, necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2023.

