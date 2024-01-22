Prof Fakrul Alam joins IUB as advisor

Press Release
22 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 08:43 pm

Professor Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu chair professor of Dhaka University's history department, has joined Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) as an honourary advisor. 

At IUB, he will guide the Department of English and Modern Languages and the Sasheen Center for Multilingual Excellence in academic programme development, research development and organising workshops, seminars and conferences, reads a press release.

For over four decades, Professor Fakrul Alam has been a dedicated educator in the English Department at Dhaka University. 

He received the Bangla Academy Award for Translation in 2013. 

His publications include translations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Unfinished Memoirs, Prison Diaries, and New China: 1972; The Essential Tagore (Harvard UP, 2011; with Radha Chakravarty). 
 

