Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah, distinguished professor of Economics and Executive Director at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya, Malaysia, delivered a compelling lecture on "Comparing the Economic Growth Trajectories of Bangladesh and Malaysia: What both countries should do to reach 'developed status'?" at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Monday (4 March).

The event was organised by the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) in collaboration with the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), the School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences (SETS), and the Outreach, Extension and Continuing Education (OECE) unit of the Office of the Pro-Vice Chancellor, reads a press release.

The keynote speech, which took place in the Multipurpose Hall of IUB, drew an audience that included the Deans, Heads of academic departments, faculty members, administrative staff, and students from the SBE, SLASS, and SETS. Professor Rasiah's insightful analysis covered the economic developments and challenges faced by Bangladesh and Malaysia post-independence, highlighting the crucial role of industrial upgrading in achieving sustained economic growth and developed status for both nations.

Dr Atiur Rahman, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, also graced the event as a discussant, providing valuable perspectives and enriching the discourse with his expertise.

The event was initiated with a welcome address by IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, setting the tone for an enlightening and engaging session. Following the keynote address by Prof Rasiah and Dr Rahman's presentation, the floor was opened for a lively question-and-answer session, allowing faculty members and students to engage directly with the distinguished speakers.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks by IUB Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, organizers, and attendees for making the public lecture a success.

This gathering not only served as a platform for scholarly exchange but also underscored IUB's commitment to fostering an environment where academic discourse can flourish, contributing to the broader understanding of economic development pathways for nations on the rise.