Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 06:18 pm

Related News

Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 06:18 pm
Prof Dato&#039; Rajah Rasiah delivers public lecture at IUB

Prof Dato' Rajah Rasiah, distinguished professor of Economics and Executive Director at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya, Malaysia, delivered a compelling lecture on "Comparing the Economic Growth Trajectories of Bangladesh and Malaysia: What both countries should do to reach 'developed status'?" at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Monday (4 March). 

The event was organised by the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) in collaboration with the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), the School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences (SETS), and the Outreach, Extension and Continuing Education (OECE) unit of the Office of the Pro-Vice Chancellor, reads a press release.

The keynote speech, which took place in the Multipurpose Hall of IUB, drew an audience that included the Deans, Heads of academic departments, faculty members, administrative staff, and students from the SBE, SLASS, and SETS. Professor Rasiah's insightful analysis covered the economic developments and challenges faced by Bangladesh and Malaysia post-independence, highlighting the crucial role of industrial upgrading in achieving sustained economic growth and developed status for both nations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Atiur Rahman, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, also graced the event as a discussant, providing valuable perspectives and enriching the discourse with his expertise.

The event was initiated with a welcome address by IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, setting the tone for an enlightening and engaging session. Following the keynote address by Prof Rasiah and Dr Rahman's presentation, the floor was opened for a lively question-and-answer session, allowing faculty members and students to engage directly with the distinguished speakers.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks by IUB Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, organizers, and attendees for making the public lecture a success.

This gathering not only served as a platform for scholarly exchange but also underscored IUB's commitment to fostering an environment where academic discourse can flourish, contributing to the broader understanding of economic development pathways for nations on the rise.

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

15m | Videos
Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

5h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

6h | Videos