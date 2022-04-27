IUB faculty members get laptops

Education

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 06:14 pm

Related News

IUB faculty members get laptops

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 06:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh distributed laptop computers among 83 of its faculty members at a programme held at the IUB Auditorium in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

The initiative was sponsored by Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of IUB Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of Purbani Group.

With this, IUB has now given laptops to all its full-time faculty members. This follows the first tranche of laptops given to a number of faculty members in October 2021 which was sponsored by the Shahed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust and facilitated by the then chair of the IUB Board of Trustees A Matin Chowdhury.

At the programme, Abdul Hai Sarker said, 'Technology is a very important contributing factor in the present world no matter which discipline you are studying in. In order to keep up the good name of IUB as one of the leading private universities in the country, we therefore need to equip our faculty members with teaching materials such as laptops so that they can provide the best quality education.'

IUB vice-chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, 'IUB has an exceptional Board of Trustees, and their unwavering commitment to make IUB a centre of excellence shows in their active engagement with the University community.'

IUB trustee Towhid Samad, pro-vice-chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, and dean of IUB's engineering school Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam also spoke at the programme.

IUB trustees Md Tanveer Madar and A Quaiyum Khan were also present, among others.
 

IUB / Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

7h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

8h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

8h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

2h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

2h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

2h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access