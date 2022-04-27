IUB faculty members get laptops

Independent University, Bangladesh distributed laptop computers among 83 of its faculty members at a programme held at the IUB Auditorium in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

The initiative was sponsored by Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of IUB Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of Purbani Group.

With this, IUB has now given laptops to all its full-time faculty members. This follows the first tranche of laptops given to a number of faculty members in October 2021 which was sponsored by the Shahed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust and facilitated by the then chair of the IUB Board of Trustees A Matin Chowdhury.

At the programme, Abdul Hai Sarker said, 'Technology is a very important contributing factor in the present world no matter which discipline you are studying in. In order to keep up the good name of IUB as one of the leading private universities in the country, we therefore need to equip our faculty members with teaching materials such as laptops so that they can provide the best quality education.'

IUB vice-chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, 'IUB has an exceptional Board of Trustees, and their unwavering commitment to make IUB a centre of excellence shows in their active engagement with the University community.'

IUB trustee Towhid Samad, pro-vice-chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, and dean of IUB's engineering school Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam also spoke at the programme.

IUB trustees Md Tanveer Madar and A Quaiyum Khan were also present, among others.

