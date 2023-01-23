Sweden, IUB launch 4-year partnership to strengthen climate action in Bangladesh

23 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Sweden, IUB launch 4-year partnership to strengthen climate action in Bangladesh

Sweden and Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have launched a four-year partnership to strengthen climate action in Bangladesh.

The Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka and IUB signed the project agreement on Monday (23 January), said a press release.

Tanweer Hasan, vice chancellor of IUB, and Maria Stridsman, head of cooperation and deputy head of mission of the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, signed the agreement on behalf of the two parties.

The project, called 'Capacity Strengthening of Multi-actors to Limit Climate Change Impacts and Enhance Resilience', will be implemented by the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) of IUB. 

The cooperation between IUB and Sweden also aims to improve collaborations among actors to develop common and coherent approaches to address climate change.

"The negative effects of climate change in Bangladesh are hitting poor and vulnerable people the hardest," said Maria Stridsman.

"This grant from Sweden will support ICCCAD's efforts to create an enabling environment for stakeholders to learn, implement and scale up solutions to address the complex and long-term effects of climate change," she added. 

"Bangladesh has very little to contribute to global warming, yet we are one of the most vulnerable countries. At IUB, one of our key strategic elements is to develop our students into environmentally responsible citizens," said Tanweer Hasan.

"We need to create a conscious young population, who are vested in the  challenges presented by climate change irrespective of what they do in their professional lives. We want our young people to be able to speak up about the national needs and what our stakes are in every discussion and negotiation they take part in about climate change. From that point of view, this grant will go a long way in equipping our students and that is great news for all of us," he added.

"This project builds on the long experience of ICCCAD working on research, capacity building, and advocacy on climate change and environmental issues", said Prof Saleemul Huq, director of ICCCAD.

"ICCCAD has substantial expertise in delivering on-the-ground research and capacity development interventions, which support the most vulnerable communities in Bangladesh and also in other Least Developed Countries," he added.

The partners also aim to strengthen voices and evidence in support of inclusive and equitable climate change policies. In this regard, the role and capacities of the youth for driving climate action will be a focus of the partnership. Better transparency and accountability within the sphere of climate action will also be addressed by the project.

Established in 2009, IUB's ICCCAD is a leading research and capacity building organisation working on climate change and development in Bangladesh with an aim to promote world class knowledge, local experience, and research.

