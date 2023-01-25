IUB distributes winter clothes in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

25 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
25 January, 2023

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) distributed winter clothes in several upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts in northern Bangladesh during January 2023, reads a press release.

A team of eight students from the The Duke of Edinburgh's Award at IUB (DEA IUB club) led the distribution of around 1,400 blankets, shawls and caps among several hundred people and families with support from the Division of Student Activities (DoSA) and Council Affairs.

On 11 January, 500 blankets were distributed in the Hatibandha and Kaliganj Upazilas with the support of the Mutual Trust Bank Foundation (MTB Foundation).

On 12 January, blankets, shawls and caps were distributed among 350 people in Kachakata Thana under Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram with gracious support from IUB Trustees A Matin Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Md Tanveer Madar.

On 20 January, IUB students distributed 300 blankets in Patgram Upazila of Lalmonirhat. This aid was sponsored by Dhaka Bank Limited and Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank Limited and IUB Board of Trustees.

The next day, 200 blankets were distributed in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila which was also sponsored by Dhaka Bank Limited and Abul Hai Sarker, adds the release.

A number of local government officials, political leaders and social workers provided wholehearted support to the winter clothes distribution programme including Rezaul Karim Swapan, mayor of Lalmonirhat Municipality; Arifuzzaman Titas, founder of Alor Sondhane Foundation; SM Ataur Rahman, founder chairman of Dudhkumar Foundation; Rashedul Islam Sweet, mayor of Patgram Municipality; and Md Habibur Rahman, former head teacher of TN High School in Patgram, Lalmonirhat.

 

