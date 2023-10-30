IUB celebrates 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel

IUB celebrates 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) gathered at its Library's Bangabandhu and Liberation Corner on 18 October to commemorate the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. 

The event was attended by IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, alongside the treasurer, deans, administrative unit heads, faculty members, students, and staff, reads a press release.

During his speech, the vice chancellor underscored the need for everyone to be able to draw inspiration from the life of Sheikh Russel.

Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider, treasurer, and Dr Zakir Hossain Raju, Professor in the Department of Media and Communication, shared insights into Sheikh Russel's life.

Dr Muhammad Hossam Haider Chowdhury, librarian, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, while Professor Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman from the Department of English and Modern Languages moderated the program and read excerpts from the book "Amader Choto Russel Shona," authored by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The commemoration culminated with a prayer for Sheikh Russel, led by Mufti Faizullah. Subsequently, a tree plantation event was organized at the DMK building of IUB.

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

