Prime Bank’s banking activities to remain suspended for 5 days

All kinds of banking activities in Prime Bank will remain suspended from 24 October at 2:00 am to 28 October at 5:00pm due to the relocation of its data center.

This suspension is necessitated by the planned relocation of Prime Bank's data center to enhance its operational infrastructure and ensure a more secure and efficient banking experience for its customers, reads a press release.

During this period, Prime Bank will temporarily suspend all banking services, including online and mobile banking, ATM services, and other digital channels. In-branch services, such as cash withdrawal and deposit transactions, will also be affected.

The bank has made this decision to ensure the safe transfer of its critical data and systems to the new data center.

Prime Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.

