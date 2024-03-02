Prime Bank unveils 'Narir Joye Neera' campaign to empower women

In a significant move to empower the women across different social strata, Prime Bank has announced the launch of a new campaign within its Woman Banking segment, Neera, aptly named "Narir Joye Neera."

This groundbreaking initiative was unveiled by Mrs. Munia Khan, Consultant at the Policy Research Institute (PRI) and spouse of Prime Bank Chairman, Mr. Tanjil Chowdhury at the Wisdom Fair sponsored by Prime Bank and organized by a social welfare organization - Majhamajhi, reads a press release.

"Narir Joye Neera" is designed to support the women by providing a microsite integrated with Prime Bank website to share their business aspirations and journeys of resilience. Through the platform, participants can connect with Prime Bank or any industry leader of their choice for guidance. The campaign is set to go live from 11th March, 2024. This initiative was declared for this year's International Women's Day at the Wisdom Fair in Dhaka, an event celebrated for its innovative integration of Creative Expression with Psychology & Discussions, including Art Installations, Performance Art and Psychological Games aiming to empower Youth, Families, and Communities.

The Wisdom Fair is part of "Breaking the Chains," a transformative project funded by the "Canada Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI)," aimed at reshaping conversations around "Trauma" & "Triggers."

Mrs. Munia Khan, in her speech as the Chief Guest, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, "Empowering women is not just about financial or mental support; it's about creating an ecosystem where they and their ideas can thrive; their challenges are addressed with empathy and understanding. 'Narir Joye Neera' is a testament to that commitment to nurturing this ecosystem."

Mahbuba Ashraf, Head of Diversity & Inclusion; Shaila Abedin, Head of Women Banking and Tamanna Quadry, Head of Priority Banking at Prime Bank spoke on the occasion and provided detailed insights into the campaign, highlighting its potential to make a significant impact on society by supporting women overall.