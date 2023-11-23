Prime Bank signed agreement with MetLife

Prime Bank signed agreement with MetLife

Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank, recently signed an agreement with MetLife Bangladesh at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka. 

Under this agreement, customers whose salaries are processed with Prime Bank will be eligible to get life insurance coverage from MetLife Bangladesh.

MetLife is the leading life insurance company in Bangladesh with over 1 million individual customers. 

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. M M Rabiul Hasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Wealth Management, Consumer Banking of Prime Bank and Muhammad Asif Shams, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Bancassurance of MetLife Bangladesh and other high officials of respective organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.

 

