Prime Bank partners up with Sikder Resort and Villas

Prime Bank has recently announced a strategic partnership with Sikder Resort & Villas, a renowned and prestigious hotel & resort in the country. The agreement signed at the Prime Bank head office premise will ensure that Prime Bank customers can avail preferential benefits at Sikder Resort & Villas.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank all card holders will enjoy Up to 50% discount on room rent and 40% discount on Banquet Hall rent at the esteemed Sikder Resort & Villas. This collaboration aims to add value to the overall customer experience and cater to the need of the customers.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Md. Ashiqur Rahaman, Head of Sales and Marketing, Sikder Resort & Villas, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Wealth Management, Consumer Banking of Prime Bank, G.M. Al Amin, Manager, Sales and Reservation of Sikder Resort & Villas and other senior officials from both organizations were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.