Prime Bank partners with The Asia Foundation to enhance employee banking and cash management solutions

Prime Bank is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with The Asia Foundation, USA-based Development Partner of Bangladesh, committed to improving lives across Asia and the Pacific.

The collaboration, aimed at providing enhanced financial services, centers around "Employee Banking and Cash Management Solutions", reads a press release.

This partnership solidifies Prime Bank's commitment to offering innovative banking solutions while supporting the financial well-being of The Asia Foundation's employees.

Prime Bank's Deputy Managing Director (Transaction Banking) Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, head of Consumer Sales of Prime Bank, Mamur Ahmed, and Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mahbuba Ashraf, executive vice president, Transaction Banking Division of Prime Bank and Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Bhuiyan-Director of The Asia Foundation and other officials of the Bank were also present during the agreement ceremony.

Under the agreements signed, employees of The Asia Foundation will gain access to a range of exclusive benefits, including privileged offers on consumer loans and credit cards from Prime Bank. These specialized offerings aim to empower employees to achieve their financial goals while enjoying a seamless banking experience. Prime Bank's consumer banking products will also extend exciting payroll benefits, further enhancing the financial stability of The Asia Foundation's dedicated staff.

In addition to employee banking benefits, The Asia Foundation will also leverage Prime Bank's Digital Corporate and Cash Management Solutions, Prime Pay. The solutions has been designed to optimize banking transactions for businesses, enabling more efficient financial operations and cash flow management. The Asia Foundation will benefit from Prime Bank's expertise in streamlining corporate banking processes, ensuring that their financial needs are met effectively and securely.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with The Asia Foundation," said Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director – Transaction Banking, Prime Bank. "By providing tailored financial solutions to their employees, we aim to make their financial journey smoother and more rewarding. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and fostering financial inclusivity."

Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj from The Asia Foundation commented, "We are delighted to partner with Prime Bank to enhance our employee banking and cash management solutions. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to the financial well-being of our employees and the efficiency of our organization's financial operations. We believe that Prime Bank's expertise and tailored solutions will contribute significantly to our mission."